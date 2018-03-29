Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

24th Good as New Book Sale coming up at Monroeville United Methodist

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Vicki Zezzo (left) and Ruth Woods unpack boxes of books in preparation for the 24th annual "Good As New " Used Book Sale to be held at the Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road. The sale will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12 and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 13. A $5 bag sale will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14 and 8:45 a.m.-11:00 a.m. April 15. A variety of fiction, nonfiction and children's books will be available. Gently used CDs, DVDs, and puzzles will also be for sale. All proceeds from the sale support the United Methodist Women's mission projects. For more information, call 412-372-7474.
The 24th annual Good As New Used Book Sale will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12 and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 13 at the Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road.

A $5 bag sale will be held 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. April 14 and 8:45 a.m.-11:00 a.m. April 15. A variety of fiction, nonfiction and children's books will be available. Gently used CDs, DVDs, and puzzles will also be for sale.

All proceeds from the sale support the United Methodist Women's mission projects. For more information, call 412-372-7474.

