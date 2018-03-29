Criminal mischief, thefts among cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
• Moises Hernandez-Chavez, 43, of Monroeville on charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness, criminal mischief, indecent assault, stalking and criminal attempt – indecent assault. Charges were filed March 15.
• Adam Burgess, 42, of Monroeville on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 22.
• Janna Rose Meehan, 23, of Monroeville on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Charges were filed March 1.
• Alison Fritzius, 54, of Pitcairn on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 25.
Waived preliminary hearing
• Donna Jean Coester, 51, of Pitcairn on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and two counts of criminal mischief. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 31.