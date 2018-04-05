Monroeville police filed the following charges March 26-31 in Monroeville court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police filed the following charges March 26-31 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• David Case, 51, of Millvale with simple assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, registration and certificate of title required and reckless driving. Charges were filed March 26 in connection with an incident along the 4100 block of William Penn Highway.

• Antasia Dione Anderson, 23, of Turtle Creek with corruption of minors, possession of instruments of a crime, three counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of promoting prostitution. Charges were filed March 30 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Cody Ray Riggins, 23, of Monroeville with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and two counts of indecent assault. Charges were filed March 31 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Patton Street Extension.

• Danielle Neiswonger, 28, of Leechburg with retail theft. The charge was filed March 31 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard. • Marquis Andre Williams, 20, of Pittsburgh with flight to avoid apprehension, retail theft and resisting arrest. Charges were filed March 31 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• David Rhodes, 19, of North Huntingdon with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed March 30 in connection with an incident along the 2400 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Christopher Robinson, 24, of McKeesport with corruption of minors, three counts of criminal conspiracy and four counts of promoting prostitution. Charges were filed March 30 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.