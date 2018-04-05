Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media

Updated 7 hours ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Danita Marie Ferguson, 33, of Jeanette on charges of retail theft and conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 30.

• Brandon Patrick Bartolomeo, 18, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault, harassment and driving without a license. Charges were filed Feb. 22.

• Alberto Betancourt Pairol, 31, of Houston on charges of aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a weapon. Charges were filed March 16.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Vladimir Mishkov, 31, no address given on charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Feb. 11.

• Andrew Volcheck, 40, of Monroeville on a charge of providing unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed Jan. 20.

• Anthony Brian Tabron II, 31, of Pittsburgh on charges of registration card not signed, exceeding 55 mph in other locations by 20 mph and two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. State police filed the charges Feb. 28.

• Douglas Smith, 56, of Pitcairn on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 25.

Smith went before the judge on another case. He waived a preliminary hearing on charges of possession with intent to deliver, defiant trespass, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges March 7.

• Craig Peters, 30, of Monroeville on charges of escape, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, three counts of theft of secondary metal and five counts of burglary. Charges were filed March 16.

• Hollie Ann Schreiber, 38, of Jeannette on charges of retail theft and conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 30.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me