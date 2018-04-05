Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Danita Marie Ferguson, 33, of Jeanette on charges of retail theft and conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 30.

• Brandon Patrick Bartolomeo, 18, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault, harassment and driving without a license. Charges were filed Feb. 22.

• Alberto Betancourt Pairol, 31, of Houston on charges of aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a weapon. Charges were filed March 16.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Vladimir Mishkov, 31, no address given on charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Feb. 11.

• Andrew Volcheck, 40, of Monroeville on a charge of providing unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed Jan. 20.

• Anthony Brian Tabron II, 31, of Pittsburgh on charges of registration card not signed, exceeding 55 mph in other locations by 20 mph and two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. State police filed the charges Feb. 28.

• Douglas Smith, 56, of Pitcairn on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Pitcairn police filed the charges Dec. 25.

Smith went before the judge on another case. He waived a preliminary hearing on charges of possession with intent to deliver, defiant trespass, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges March 7.

• Craig Peters, 30, of Monroeville on charges of escape, flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, three counts of theft of secondary metal and five counts of burglary. Charges were filed March 16.

• Hollie Ann Schreiber, 38, of Jeannette on charges of retail theft and conspiracy. Charges were filed Dec. 30.