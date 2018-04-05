Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Students go fun way down runway at Gateway fundraiser

Lillian Dedomenic | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Ebru Lider and Benny Galia on the fashion runway for the annual Gateway High School Prom Fashion Show. The junior class council hosted the annual event April 4 in the school's cafeteria. Proceeds from the evening offset the cost of prom to make the event affordable for all students.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Caleb Lehman and Brady Walker watch from the sidelines at the annual Gateway High School Prom Fashion Show, April 4, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Aliza Hamid and Michael Holmes stop to take a selfie on the fashion runway during the annual Gateway High School Prom Fashion Show, April 4, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
John Paul Kromka and Claire Thorsen on the fashion runway for the annual Gateway High School Prom Fashion Show, April 4, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Julia Conway and Mike Vojnik on the fashion runway for the annual Gateway High School Prom Fashion Show, April 4, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
The junior class council hosted the annual Prom Fashion Show at Gateway High School on Thursday.

Proceeds from the evening fundraiser offset the cost of prom to make the event affordable for all students.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

