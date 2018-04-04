Group sends message to former Gateway board member: 'hate will not be tolerated'

A Pittsburgh Jewish organization has condemned a former Gateway school board member for what it said was anti-semitic remarks he recently directed at a Monroeville rabbi.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's Community Relations Council said in a release it is appalled by Steve O'Donnell's comments directed at Temple David's Rabbi Barbara Symons.

O'Donnell strongly defended himself at a recent meeting after being criticized by members of a multi-faith religious group for making jokes about a skullcap being worn by Symons during a conversation he had with her several weeks ago.

Symons in a March 13 letter to the school board said her Jewish headgear is a sign of respect to God and that O'Donnell mocking it by twice asking “what is that thing on your head” was “anti-semitic and disrespectful.”

When publicly asked to apologize by the Monroeville Interfaith Ministerium he refused and insisted that Symons owed him an apology.

“I found that letter to be purposeful in its effort to misconstrue my comments. I found it self-centered, I found it arrogant and I found it close to libelous,” O'Donnell said. “My suggestion to you would be, rabbi, that you tend to your flock and I'll tend to mine.”

O'Donnell resigned less than 24 hours after he refused to apologize at a board meeting. He said he was moving out of the district and that his resignation had nothing to do with the blowback about his comments to the rabbi. The Gateway School Board has until May 4 to replace O'Donnell.

“It is disheartening to hear a public official use hateful language, particularly when he is elected to represent a community as diverse as Monroeville,” said Cindy Goodman-Leib of the Jewish Federation. “However, we should not judge an entire community based on the actions of a single individual. I applaud the strong group of interfaith leaders who came together to set a powerful example to let Monroeville know that hate will not be tolerated.”

The Rev. Scott Gallagher of Garden City United Methodist Church and member of MIM said some members of the Gateway school board met to discuss ways the two organizations can work better together in the future.

“This was a major step in the healing process for our community and ourselves. The children are of great importance to us all. The diversity of the Gateway School District is unique and precious and something that both groups celebrate,” Gallagher wrote in a letter to the Tribune-Review.

