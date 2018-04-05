Yolanda's Room a tribute to longtime Monroeville library volunteer

A community room at the Monroeville Public Library was recently dedicated in memory of longtime volunteer Yolanda Colurso, who died two years ago.

Colurso spent more than three decades assisting library patrons as a volunteer. The lifelong Pitcairn resident also helped maintain its memorial collection of donated books.

“It's very meaningful to people who knew her for a long time, and those who got to meet her towards the end,” library Director Nicole Henline said of the dedication of Yolanda's Room. “She was a loving person and generous with her time. The most important parts of the library are the people. To be able to honor someone who dedicated so much of her time is a wonderful thing.”

Colurso left a $15,000 gift to the library when she died in 2016. It covered the cost of construction and other materials for the room built in the former mystery section of the library's adult wing.

“We never expected anything like this,” Coluso's niece, Paulette Persin of Greensburg said. “I was quite surprised when they called me and said this is what they were planning to do. We were very pleased. She would probably feel this was way more recognition than she deserved for what she did. The people in the community can use this and it's a nice tribute to her. It's her legacy and we appreciate that.”

Persin described her aunt as very humble and an avid reader.

“Very bright and inquisitive about things,” Persin said. “Reading was very important to her. She passed that on to all of her nieces and nephews. She got all of us library cards when we were small.”

Work on the room began December 2016. Monroeville public works crews installed carpeting and painted walls last year.

It's filled with new tables, chairs and artwork. A plaque with her photo was posted to the right of the entrance. A peace lily sits by the back window. The room can accommodate up to 20 people.

“We wanted to do something to honor her longtime service and we always need new space for community groups to meet and for tutoring to happen,” Henline said.

