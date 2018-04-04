Gateway seeks candidates for vacant school board seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gateway School District is looking to fill a vacancy on its board of school directors.

The district posted the position formerly held by Steve O'Donnell on its website Wednesday.

O'Donnell's resignation, effective Wednesday, came after he refused to apologize to Temple David's Rabbi Barbara Symons for directing what she said were anti-Semitic remarks to her.

The person who fills the seat will serve through the first Monday of December 2019. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. on April 11.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to: Gateway Board of School Directors, 9000 Gateway Campus Blvd., with attention to Bonnie Easha, school board secretary.

The board will interview candidates in the coming weeks, according to Board member Rick McIntyre.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.