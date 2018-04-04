Nonprofit health center plans annual dinner fundraiser in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sheep Health Care Center will host its annual spaghetti-dinner fundraiser April 28 at the Garden City Fire Hall in Monroeville.

The evening will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and includes dinner, live entertainment and group karaoke singing.

Sheep Health Care Center is a nonprofit that provides free clinical care for people who do not have health insurance.

Raffle tickets will be available for one of the 50 baskets of items donated by local restaurants and businesses. There will be other drawings as well as a silent auction for dinner patrons to enjoy.

Cost for the dinner and entertainment is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 412-310-0062 or 412-856-7900, ext. 36. Tickets will not be available at the door. Participants must be present to win prizes.

Garden City Fire Hall is at 600 Garden City Drive in Monroeville.

