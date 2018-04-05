Monroeville asks court to halt company's seismic testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville ordered a company to stop conducting seismic testing in the municipality because it had not properly notified residents the work was being done.

The notice was sent to the Geokinetics this week after residents complained to council the company had violated a municipal ordinance by not notifying them the testing was taking place.

A manager at Geokinetics responded to the stop work order by saying the company has done nothing wrong.

“The municipality is without any legal authority whatsoever to unilaterally issue the stop work order based upon a claim that Geokinetics has somehow breached a valid agreement entered into with the municipality,” wrote Gene Carpenter, project manager for Geokinetics, in a letter to the municipality.

Monroeville Manager Tim Little said the municipality Thursday morning filed for a preliminary injunction from the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas to stop Geokinetics from continuing its seismic testing.

“It's tough to guess what a judge is going to do,” Little said.

Vice President Paul Burke of Huntley & Huntley, the Monroeville oil and gas development company that hired Geokinetics, said the active testing in Monroeville was completed Thursday. Little conceded that the court filing and stop work order become moot issues if the testing is finished.

Huntley & Huntley hired Geokinetics last year to do seismic testing in a 200-square-mile radius that includes Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. The testing often precedes hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a technique used to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals.

Huntley & Huntley officials have said they do not have plans to develop fracking operations in Monroeville, but seismic testing will help the company determine if drilling operations are viable in areas bordering the municipality.

The agreement Carpenter referenced came after a federal court case challenging the municipality's recently passed regulations related to seismic testing was settled. The settlement required Geokinetics to notify all property owners within 150 feet of seismic testing at least 30 days before the activity started.

Notifications were also supposed to go out to property owners who were within 300 feet of seismic testing involving explosive charges.

Monroeville residents argued before council at a recent meeting that Geokinetics violated that part of the agreement.

“This is apparently the modus operandi of the business. They inform some people so that they can say that people have been informed, and they go and do their thing,” said Elisa Beck of Sustainable Monroeville at the meeting.

Sustainable Monroeville is an anti-fracking watchdog organization.

Burke, who is also Huntley & Huntley's attorney, said Geokinetics did not violate any terms of the settlement that allowed it to do seismic testing in Monroeville.

“Geokinetics complied with the 30 day notification required,” he said in an email.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.