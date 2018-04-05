Residents block seismic testing on one street in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A group of Monroeville residents blocked trucks from conducting seismic testing on a residential street Wednesday.

“I look out my window and see these trucks, and this was after I read they were supposed to stop work, they were coming down my street,” said Anne Klavora, whose house is on Madden Drive. “I pulled my car out of the driveway, actually drove through my yard a little and blocked the street.”

Monroeville had ordered Geokinetics to stop testing earlier in the week after complaints by residents that they were not properly informed the work was being done, as required by a municipal ordinance. Geokinetics, hired by a Monroeville oil and gas developer, said it had complied with the ordinance, that the municipality did not have the authority to issue a stop work order, and it continued its work until finishing the project Thursday.

Klavora said she received a door hanger two weeks prior notifying her of Geokinetics' plan to conduct seismic testing on her street. But other neighbors hadn't been notified, she added. She said if Geokinetics was ordered to stop, they should have stopped.

“I understand to some extent they have the proper permits and legalities behind them. But you have to do it right,” Klavora said.

Her mother, Virginia Shopes, called the Monroeville police while Klavora blocked the path of the testing truck. She hoped they would come out to enforce the stop work order.

“(Monroeville police) refused to come. They said it was a civic matter and then asked if (Geokinetics) are breaking any laws,” Shopes said. “I told them they were violating the cease and desist order.”

Monroeville police Chief Doug Cole did not return multiple calls seeking comment.

As Klavora talked with Geokinetics workers and blocked their path for about 25 minutes, she said other residents joined the blockade.

“There was probably around 10 to 15 people who came out. Some neighbors staggered their cars to make it more difficult if (Geokinetics) tried to get through,” Klavora said.

After a peaceful discussion with the Geokinetics workers, the trucks turned around and left.

A representative of Huntley & Huntley, the company that hired Geokinetics, said he was unaware of the incident until Thursday afternoon.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.