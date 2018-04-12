Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Updated 19 hours ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Renardo Blanding, 29, of Penn Hills on a charge of possession of controlled substances. The charge was filed Oct. 31.

• Nicole Hilla, 41, of Monroeville on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. Charges were filed Aug. 19.

• William Forrest Patton, 57, of Pitcairn on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 4.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Brennan Brooks-Boyd, 23, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Dec. 18.

• Kancy Marie Burgos-Rios, 39, of McKeesport on charges of, identity theft, two counts of forgery and two counts of use of fictitious registration. State Attorney General's Office filed the charges Feb. 2.

• Brian Howard-Brookins, 20, of Monroeville on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle and period for required lighted lamps. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 13.

• Haley Carmen Lynn, 42, of Delmont on charges of driving under the influence. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 18.

• Marquis Andre Williams, 20, of Pittsburgh on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, retail theft and resisting arrest. Charges were filed March 31.

