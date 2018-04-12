Monroeville police filed the following charges April 5-10 in Monroeville court
Monroeville police filed the following charges April 5-10 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:
• Stevi Renee Lutheran, 28 of Monroeville with driving under the influence and driving on the right side of roadway. Charges were filed April 5 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Garden City Drive.
• Alex Thomas Rogowski, 42, of Derry with criminal mischief. Charges were filed April 5 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.
• Brennan Brooks-Boyd, 23, of Monroeville with simple assault. Charges were filed April 10 in connection with an incident along the 1100 block of Bucknell Drive.
• Isaiah Edward Perkins, 20, of Pittsburgh with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed April 5 in connection with an incident along the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.