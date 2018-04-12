Home rule charter amendments on ballot in Monroeville

Voters will be asked at the May 15 primary elections whether they want to make changes to Monroeville's home rule charter that range in significance from reducing the size of an advisory board to publishing ordinances when they are proposed rather than after they are adopted.

The home rule charter gives Monroeville the ability to set up its government structure and outlines its authority and its limitations. Municipalities that choose home rule can do anything that's not specifically denied by the state constitution, the General Assembly, or the charter itself.

To see each of the proposed amendments to the charter on the ballot in Monroeville, including an explanation of what will happen if approved, go online to bit.ly/2HhHAII.

Voters must be registered by Monday. To register, visit register.votesPA.com.