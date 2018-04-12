Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Mother and daughter opening day care in Monroeville in May

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Monroeville will be getting a day care for children six weeks to 12 years old in May.

Council gave Briana Humphrey and her mother, Geraldine Patterson, the go-ahead to open the Stepping Stones Day Care and Learning Center in two buildings at 2550 Monroeville Blvd.

The center will host an open house May 19. Humphrey expects to open the center on May 21. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Humphrey, who formerly worked at Kindercare in Monroeville, said she has wanted to open a day care for some time.

“We finally found the perfect location for us to do it,” she said.

The day care will be in rentals originally built as homes, which is fitting for the mission shared by Humphrey and her co-owner mother.

“We don't want to just house kids. It's hard to find somewhere that feels like a home,” Patterson said.

Since taking over the lease last month, the two have worked to renovate the two buildings. One will house children who are not in school yet and the other will be for older kids.

“Everything will be brand new, updated. Brand new furniture – everything touched by children will be new,” Humphrey said.

She said it is too early to know how many children the day care will hold because renovations are not complete.

But she said she plans to keep the teacher-to-child ratio low.

“We'll have more one-on-one care for the kids,” she said.

Humphrey said she expects to hire eight teachers and care givers.

For more information, go to steppingstonesdclc.com.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

