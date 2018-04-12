Transplant recipient raises awareness for organ donation at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recipient of a new heart spoke at a Thursday event at Forbes Hospital aimed at raising awareness for organ donation.

Craig Smith, 30, of Johnstown said he was diagnosed with a heart disorder in his early 20s. In 2015, he received a heart transplant at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

He now manages Second Chance Fundraising, a nonprofit that raises awareness about organ donation.

The recent event was one of several in the region as the health network works to raise awareness on the need for organ donation and donor registration as part of National Donate Life Month.

According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 20 people die in the country daily while waiting for an organ transplant. The national waiting list currently sits at more than 115,000, including more than 7,500 people living in Pennsylvania.

To become an organ donor, visit bit.ly/2k5LOa0.

