Monroeville

Gateway Hockey Club to host group skate

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Gateway junior varsity.
Submitted
Gateway junior varsity.

Updated 21 hours ago

The Gateway Hockey Club will host a group skate for hockey players and those interested in learning skills used in the game.

Gateway students will be able to skate on the ice for free during the event, which will include skill drills.

“This is an opportunity for students who would like to try ice hockey and also an opportunity for those committed to hockey to work on your skills,” said a flier for the event.

Coaches will be at the event to answer questions about joining a school team team and former players will run some of the hockey drills.

There will also be used hockey equipment available for those without and skates will be available to rent.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

