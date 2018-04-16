Gateway School Board to hear from 11 candidates interested in filling board vacancy
Updated 21 hours ago
The Gateway School Board on Tuesday night will hear from 11 candidates interested in filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Director Steve O'Donnell.
Each candidate will have five minutes to address the board during the meeting.
The candidates include Nicholas Baum, Dave Beistel, Matt Birx, Jack Bova, Paul Caliari, Susan Delaney, Christian Giles, James Lomeo, Neal Nola, Mandal Singh and Chad Stubenbort.
According to the board's agenda: “This is not an interview with back-and-forth questions. If a board member has further questions for the candidates, they will contact the candidate on their own for further clarification and discussion.”
The candidate presentations will start at 6:30 p.m. and the agenda setting meeting will follow. The board will have 30 days to fill the vacancy after accepting the resignation during the meeting. O'Donnell's term ends in December 2019.
