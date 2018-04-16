Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville's Temple David will host 'Revisiting Shabbat' art exhibit

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 16, 2018, 11:42 p.m.
Above, part of a painting by A.R. Hertzel.
Above, part of a painting by A.R. Hertzel.

Temple David in Monroeville will host an April 21 reception for the art exhibit, “The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat.”

The collection includes pieces from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Museum in New York.

“In an era when technology and culture have eroded the boundaries separating work, play, and repose, their works invite us to delve into the possibilities and new definitions of renewal symbolized by the ‘day of rest,'” according to the exhibit's description on Hebrew Union College's website. The gallery was curated by HUC's Laura Kruger in order to reflect the insights from Abraham Joshua Heschel in his 1951 book “The Sabbath: Its Meaning for Modern Man.”

The wine and cheese reception will run from 7 to 10 p.m., April 21 at the temple, 4415 Northern Pike in Monroeville.

The event is open to all temple members, friends, family and art lovers. The exhibit will be open to the public April 22 and 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

For more, see TempleDavid.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

