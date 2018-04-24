Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Knocking it out of the park at derby in Monroeville

Lillian Dedomenic | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Members of the Monroeville Baseball Association 12 and under division wait their turn at the MLB Junior Home Run Derby held Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Community Park West. Top winners in the competition were: Alex Mojocha in the 14 and under division, Lucas Hunter in 12 and under. Both of the Monroeville boys earned the opportunity to compete at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in New Jersey on July 1.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review.
Elliot Sterner, 11, of Monroeville takes a swat a a ball during the Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby at Community Park West, April 22, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Dylan Vojnik, 11, of Monroevile eyes a pitch during Major League Baseball's Junior Home Run Derby on Sunday.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Alex Mojocha and Lucas Hunter beat the competition in their age divisions of Major League Baseball's Junior Homerun Derby at Community Park West in Monroeville on Sunday.

Both of the Monroeville boys earned the opportunity to compete at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in New Jersey on July 1. Mojocha won the 14 and under division and Hunter the 12 and under group.

Lillian Dedomenic is a freelance photographer.

