Monroeville

Photo gallery: Monroeville wages war on litter on Earth Day

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 27, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Monroeville residents waged war on litter in their neighborhoods on Earth Day during the 23rd annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Anthony Buzzie, 14, and Bobby Kusk, 14, along with members of Boy Scout Troop 143, volunteered to clear trash and debris from the Gateway school campus grounds and around the community library.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Emily Yeh and Anwitha Sherigar, both juniors at Gateway High School, volunteered along Tilbrook Road, cleaning trash and debris from the roadside during the annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day, Saturday, April 21.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Members of Cub Scout Pack 108 Nathan Eichenmiller, 7, Alex Sanchez, 9, and Derek Sanchez, 5, enjoy hotdogs and cold drinks provided by the Monroeville Department of Recreation and Parks after participating in the annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day, Saturday, April 21.
Lillian DeDomenic Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Monroeville residents waged war on litter in their neighborhoods on Earth Day during the 23rd annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day on Saturday.

