Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Nonprofit moves into Monroeville to help treat people on the autism spectrum

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 20, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Wesley Family Services recently opened an outpatient autism and behavioral health care facility in Monroeville.
Submitted
Wesley Family Services recently opened an outpatient autism and behavioral health care facility in Monroeville.
One of the sensory rooms at Wesley Family Services that opened an outpatient autism and behavioral health care facility in Monroeville.
Submitted
One of the sensory rooms at Wesley Family Services that opened an outpatient autism and behavioral health care facility in Monroeville.

Nonprofit Wesley Family Services has opened an outpatient autism and behavioral health care facility in Monroeville.

The facility on Old William Penn Highway is focusing on helping individuals who have an autism diagnosis.

“With the number of children on the autism spectrum continuing to rise, we want to be here to support local families who are either navigating through the diagnosis process or are trying to find treatment options,” said Kate Pompa, the organization's director of autism services. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Monroeville community and have a facility that is conveniently located for families.”

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one out of every 68 children is diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

At the Monroeville facility, specialized therapeutic programs like Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, WonderKids, and Creative Arts is offered to children, teenagers, and young adults who are on the autism spectrum.

Parent-Child Interaction Therapy is designed to help young children that are struggling with disruptive behaviors like tantrums, hitting or kicking, and having difficulty listening. The treatment is provided by placing a parent and child in a play area while a therapist observes their interactions from an adjoining room fitted with a two-way mirror. The parent wears an earpiece in their ear so the therapist can coach the parent on how to deal with their child's behaviors in real time.

The WonderKids program is designed for children and adults ages 5 to 20 to work on building and enhancing their social and communication skills in a group setting.

And, the Creative Arts program provides treatment through music therapy. Through a combination of playing instruments, dance, movement, drama, and poetry, the program teaches children to express their thoughts and feelings, while helping to improve their independence and sense of self-worth.

Many children who are on the autism spectrum have difficulties processing everyday sensory information like sight, sound, touch, and smell which can cause stress, anxiety, and even pain. At the facility, children will be able to utilize the sensory room where they can have a place to relax and relieve any of the pressures they may be experiencing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me