Nonprofit moves into Monroeville to help treat people on the autism spectrum

The nonprofit provides a diverse range of behavioral health care and therapeutic support services to more than 30,000 individuals throughout Western Pennsylvania each year. The organization has outpatient facilities in five counties, one elementary/middle school in Upper St. Clair and one high school in Whitehall, 19 single-family homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and provides educational support services to school districts throughout the region.

Nonprofit Wesley Family Services has opened an outpatient autism and behavioral health care facility in Monroeville.

The facility on Old William Penn Highway is focusing on helping individuals who have an autism diagnosis.

“With the number of children on the autism spectrum continuing to rise, we want to be here to support local families who are either navigating through the diagnosis process or are trying to find treatment options,” said Kate Pompa, the organization's director of autism services. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Monroeville community and have a facility that is conveniently located for families.”

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one out of every 68 children is diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

At the Monroeville facility, specialized therapeutic programs like Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, WonderKids, and Creative Arts is offered to children, teenagers, and young adults who are on the autism spectrum.

Parent-Child Interaction Therapy is designed to help young children that are struggling with disruptive behaviors like tantrums, hitting or kicking, and having difficulty listening. The treatment is provided by placing a parent and child in a play area while a therapist observes their interactions from an adjoining room fitted with a two-way mirror. The parent wears an earpiece in their ear so the therapist can coach the parent on how to deal with their child's behaviors in real time.

The WonderKids program is designed for children and adults ages 5 to 20 to work on building and enhancing their social and communication skills in a group setting.

And, the Creative Arts program provides treatment through music therapy. Through a combination of playing instruments, dance, movement, drama, and poetry, the program teaches children to express their thoughts and feelings, while helping to improve their independence and sense of self-worth.

Many children who are on the autism spectrum have difficulties processing everyday sensory information like sight, sound, touch, and smell which can cause stress, anxiety, and even pain. At the facility, children will be able to utilize the sensory room where they can have a place to relax and relieve any of the pressures they may be experiencing.