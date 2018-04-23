Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Gateway school board picks longtime Pitcairn councilman for open director post

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Jack Bova is giving up his several-term seat as a Pitcairn councilman to become a member of the Gateway school board.

Bova was chosen from 11 candidates to fill the seat of former Gateway Director Steve O'Donnell, who resigned April 4. The term expires at the end of 2019.

His appointment was approved by a 6-2 vote Saturday at a special meeting of the board. Directors Brian Goppman and John Ritter voted against the appointment. Ritter said he was disappointed with the process of selecting Bova.

“I thought we were going to have an executive session where we could talk about each of the candidates and come to a decision as to who might be the top two or three candidates,” Ritter said.

Director Rick McIntyre said the board was advised by its solicitor that doing it that way would have violated state Sunshine Laws.

Bova was not among the nine candidates who had given 5-minute presentations to the board recently explaining why they were interested in being appointed. In fact, Bova had briefly withdrawn his name from consideration because he was unable to attend that meeting. He put his name back in the running when he learned that missing that meeting did not disqualify him from consideration.

“I had forgotten that the way the rules work, the school board, like any other board, is entitled to fill this position however they see fit,” Bova said.

Bova, who has served 12 years on Pitcairn council, said he would resign from that board, as required by state law, at its next meeting

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

