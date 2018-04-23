Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Letter to the editor: Colorful pool display puts family in mood for spring

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
The colorful display that awaited Jim and Gigi McNemar of Monroeville when they pulled the winter cover off their pool this spring.
Jim McNemar | for the Tribune-Review
We just uncovered our pool to get ready for the upcoming summer season and were reminded of the colorful surprise that awaited us from when we closed it down in the fall.

Instead of just putting a single flotation pillow in the middle of the pool to hold up the winter cover, I decided to make it a little more colorful as well as functional. I blew up 32 inner tubes and spread them around to keep the cover up. It looks great.

We can't wait for summer. In the meantime, being greeted by the colorful pool after the long, cold winter is putting us in the mood for spring.

Jim and Gigi McNemar

Monroeville

