Monroeville

St. Bernadette students excel at Pittsburgh science, engineering fair

Kelly Morgan | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
St. Bernadette School students (from left): Taylor Stephans, Mia Maurizio, Heath Chase, Hannah Yorio, Nico Vovaris.
Updated 14 hours ago

Monroeville St. Bernadette School student Mia Maurizio won first place in the sixth-grade chemistry division at the Covestro Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Mia's project was called, “Which Fabric Makes the Brightest, Boldest Tie-Dye?”

In addition to Mia, sixth-grade students Nico Vovaris and Taylor Stephans won fourth place in the physical sciences and engineering, and behavioral and consumer sciences category, respectively.

Nico's project was titled, “Battery vs. Temperature.” He also received a monetary sponsorship from the Eaton Corporation. Taylor's project was “Which Brand of Nail Polish Stays the Longest?”

Eighth-grade student Hannah Yorio won fourth place for her project, “Do Synthetic Preservatives Make a Difference” in the chemistry division.

Heath Chase, eighth grade, received sponsorship recognition from the American Hygiene Association and Braskem America for his project.

More than 1,000 students representing schools throughout the region competed in the event at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.

