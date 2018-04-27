Gateway to purchase a $300K scoreboard

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gateway school board is buying a new scoreboard for the high school stadium that is expected to be installed before the next school year.

Board members voted 7-2 recently to buy the scoreboard for $300,000. It is the type used by college and professional teams across the country.

Directors Rick McIntyre and Jack Bova dissented. They were concerned with what they saw as a high price tag attached to a fancy scoreboard, which will feature a screen capable of displaying videos and space for advertisers.

Director of Facilities Robert Brown said the existing scoreboard, installed 16 years ago, is unreliable and in “decay.” He said the new scoreboard could be paid off as early as five years if the district can sell ad space.

“The sale of advertising spaces over the next five to 10 years, we're looking at to have (the scoreboard) paid for,” Brown said.

Still, McIntyre was uncomfortable with setting aside the money without having a sponsor signed up.

“I would feel a lot more confident in voting yes to pass this if we had somebody at the table ready to put that money down for the sponsorship before we allocate $300,000 of a budget we're already looking to trim and balance,” he said.

The scoreboard's price tag is part of the $1.8 million capital improvement budget that was passed at the same meeting. The money, which will be used to pay for several projects district-wide, was moved from the general fund.

Projects range from replacing a door at University Park Elementary to fixing the buckling wall of the high school football stadium.

Other projects include repaving a portion of Gateway Campus Boulevard, replacing the sports complex marquee, installing a dehumidifier for the high school's pool and replacing parking lot lights around the district.

The board used $3.8 million from the district's capital reserve fund during the 2017-18 school year to update the high school's café, replace windows in the stadium's press box, refinish a gym floor and repair plumbing, electrical and air conditioning units district wide.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.