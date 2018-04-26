Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: Pig joins pet lovers on fundraising walk in Boyce Park

Lillian Dedomenic | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
There were 104 walkers, 64 dogs and one pig lined up Sunday morning to begin the fourth annual Friends of Jupiter Pet Walk at Boyce Park in Plum. The annual fundraising event is held in honor of Jupiter, a Maltese rescued from life in a puppy mill. Jupiter and his friends gathered for the walk and raised money to support local rescues and shelters, as well as to offset veterinarian expenses at Northcentral Maltese Rescue in Racine, Wisc., where he was adopted.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Tracy Halahurich and her two pomeranians, Sparky and Spike, rest on the hillside after taking part in the Friends of Jupiter Pet Walk at Boyce Park in Plum, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Danay, a Great Dane who is a little over a year old, rests with Russell Stroschein in the sunshine after taking part in the Friends of Jupiter Pet Walk at Boyce Park in Plum, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Nicole Orlando and Jupiter as they kicked off their walk together in an annual fundraiser for animal shelters and rescues at Boyce Park in Plum, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Nicole Martino coaxes Clover, a toy Yorkshire terrier, through the obstacle course at a fundraising pet walk in Plum's Boyce Park to benefit animal shelters and rescues, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Lillian Dedomenic | For the Tribune-Reivew
There were 104 walkers, 64 dogs and one pig lined up Sunday morning to begin the fourth annual Friends of Jupiter Pet Walk at Boyce Park in Plum.

The annual fundraising event is held in honor of Jupiter, a Maltese rescued from life in a puppy mill. Jupiter and his friends gathered for the walk and raised money to support local rescues and shelters, as well as to offset veterinarian expenses at Northcentral Maltese Rescue in Racine, Wisc., where he was adopted.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

