Monroeville Interfaith Ministerium faith leaders to discuss religious garb meanings

The Monroeville Library will host an event with a panel of faith leaders to discuss religious and cultural garb meanings.

The event, slated for May 14 in the library's gallery space, will feature a panel of faith leaders that are part of the Monroeville Interfaith Ministerium.

Temple David Rabbi Barbara Symons organized the event after a former Gateway school director mocked her skull cap and publicly refused to apologize when he was asked to do so.

The Rev. Scott Gallagher of Garden City United Methodist Church and member of the ministerium the event will create safe space for those curious to learn more about different religious attire.

“It's a good opportunity to gain understanding – to ask the uncomfortable questions,” he said, adding the panel will include representatives from all houses of worship in Monroeville.

“It's interesting because, you know, a Catholic priest wears garb that a parishioner can't. And then there are some garb that have to do with modesty. So is that religious or more cultural? So that will be part of the conversation,” Symons said.

Some of the items of clothing to be discussed include Catholic and Protestant clerical stoles, Muslim hijabs and taqiyahs and Jewish kippahs. Panelists will represent the Hindu, Muslim, Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Unitarian Universalist and Sikh faith communities.

Each panelist will present on their respective clothing and then the audience will be encouraged to ask questions.

