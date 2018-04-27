Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Letter to the editor: Gateway board skirted law picking newest member

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
Current shot of the exterior of Gateway High School showing the nameing of the Robert A. Read Performing Arts Center signage. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribne Review
Updated 4 hours ago

After watching the video from the special board meeting on April 21 and reading the article in the Tribune-Review, I do have a few comments and concerns about the conduct of the Gateway School Board.

Apparently, the board was advised by its solicitor that calling an executive session to discuss the candidates for an open board seat was against the state Sunshine Law requiring public business to be conducted in public. Discussion in executive session is not against the Sunshine Law, voting in executive session is. With that in mind, Director Mary Beth Cirucci stated that the rapidity in which the Saturday meeting was called and subsequently held was because the board had selected its candidate, Jack Bova, and wanted to move forward so that they could to attend to the more pressing business of the school district.

In my humble opinion, a decision or selection of a candidate outside of the board room, which constitutes a vote, is in violation of the Sunshine Law. Ms. Cirucci point blankly stated that the board had come to its decision prior to the official vote being cast at that special meeting.

Finally, the school board is not like any other board which can fill a position as the board sees fit. The school board is comprised of members who are elected by their constituents. The board is not a private entity that can act on its own behalf, but rather a public entity with elected officials that must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Pennsylvania School Board Association, and as such, board members must act in the best interest of the communities they serve, not in their own best interest.

Cindy Lucas

The author is a former Gateway school board director who lives in Monroeville

