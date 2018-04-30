Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville nurses to donate school supplies to Spectrum Charter School

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, April 30, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Students at Spectrum Charter School browse the annual Holiday Shop where they can spend mock currency they earned in a transition class.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Students at Spectrum Charter School browse the annual Holiday Shop where they can spend mock currency they earned in a transition class.

Updated 3 hours ago

A group of nurses at UPMC-East decided to raise money for a Monroeville public charter school as part of National Nurses Week.

The UPMC-East Clinical Nursing Leadership Team hopes to raise $500 worth of school supplies for Spectrum Charter School on Northern Pike.

“I drive past (Spectrum) every day and I never really knew what it was. I looked into them on their website to find out what they do – I found out it was great cause,” said Tricia Keltz, who leads the hospital's Clinical Nursing Leadership Team.

The team, made of nursing staff at UPMC-East, will raise money during American Nurses Association's National Nurses Week, slated for May 6-12. The national program aims to promote nursing and ends each year on Florence Nightingale's birthday, who is known for founding modern nursing.

Keltz said the money will be used to purchase supplies like pens, pencils, notebooks, scissors and other basic supplies for students.

The school welcomes the benevolence.

“Some kids are coming from family situations where they can't bring in school supplies. So the school makes sure they have what they need on any given day,” said Debbie Iszauk, a school spokewoman.

There are 32 students enrolled at the pre-K to 12th grade school currently who all have some level of autism. There are four teachers and five teacher assistants.

“The work they do with the kids … getting them back in the community is important – that's important to me too,” Keltz said, adding she has close friends with autism.

“I see the struggle they go through on a daily basis. So it's important that any child goes to a setting where they can grow. Spectrum provides that to them,” she said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me