Monroeville nurses to donate school supplies to Spectrum Charter School

A group of nurses at UPMC-East decided to raise money for a Monroeville public charter school as part of National Nurses Week.

The UPMC-East Clinical Nursing Leadership Team hopes to raise $500 worth of school supplies for Spectrum Charter School on Northern Pike.

“I drive past (Spectrum) every day and I never really knew what it was. I looked into them on their website to find out what they do – I found out it was great cause,” said Tricia Keltz, who leads the hospital's Clinical Nursing Leadership Team.

The team, made of nursing staff at UPMC-East, will raise money during American Nurses Association's National Nurses Week, slated for May 6-12. The national program aims to promote nursing and ends each year on Florence Nightingale's birthday, who is known for founding modern nursing.

Keltz said the money will be used to purchase supplies like pens, pencils, notebooks, scissors and other basic supplies for students.

The school welcomes the benevolence.

“Some kids are coming from family situations where they can't bring in school supplies. So the school makes sure they have what they need on any given day,” said Debbie Iszauk, a school spokewoman.

There are 32 students enrolled at the pre-K to 12th grade school currently who all have some level of autism. There are four teachers and five teacher assistants.

“The work they do with the kids … getting them back in the community is important – that's important to me too,” Keltz said, adding she has close friends with autism.

“I see the struggle they go through on a daily basis. So it's important that any child goes to a setting where they can grow. Spectrum provides that to them,” she said.

