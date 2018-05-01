Penn Hills' Joyce Davis to be honored by Pittsburgh Black Media Federation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joyce Davis, of Penn Hills, said she was surprised to learn she would receive an award from the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation at its Robert L. Vann Media Awards ceremony.

“I feel extremely honored,” Davis said, who serves as the executive director of the Lincoln Park Community Center on Ridgeview Avenue. She's also the local chapter president of the NAACP.

But for Ervin Dyer, PBMF's Robert L. Vann committee director, the choice for the Communicator of the Year Award was easy.

“Her messaging in empowerment, in moving forward, providing access to resources for people to live their dreams … that's certainly worth recognizing,” Dyer said.

A news release said LPCC “inspires hope, operates a food pantry and provides financial and health education to the vulnerable of Penn Hills.”

She will be honored Thursday at a dinner at the University of Pittsburgh's O'Hara Student Center in Oakland to award area journalism. Davis is one of five recipients for the Vann program's special awards, which include the Trailblazer Award, Literacy Champion Award and the Legacy Award.

Davis has served with the NAACP for around 15 years and has been the executive director at LPCC for over 20 years, she said. The center operates a food pantry twice a month, early childhood education, a clothing closet and after-school programs. The food pantry reaches up to 800 people a month.

She said the center expects to start a cooking class later this year. And from 12 to 2 p.m. on May 5, the center will host a workshop on how to manage stress.

“I'm passionate about reaching out and helping people who need help in our community. I really care about people,” Davis said.

