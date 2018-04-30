Bingo event aimed at vacation fund for terminally ill children

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: $25 if purchased in advance, $30 at the door

What: Third Annual Give Kids the World Purse Bingo

If You Go

The Monroeville Convention Center will host a bingo event to raise money for an organization that provides paid-for vacations to terminally ill children and their families.

Proceeds for the third annual Give Kids the World Purse Bingo event will go to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit in Florida that awards families a free trip to its 84-acre resort.

The resort, located in Kissimmee, includes rides, a water park, playgrounds, horse trails and live entertainment.

The center hopes to raise $30,000 for the organization.

Bingo winners will receive a designer purse valued up to $400. Vendors will also be at the center to sell baskets of their respective products. Some vendors include AVON, doTerra, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Tastefully Simple.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.