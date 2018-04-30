Bingo event aimed at vacation fund for terminally ill children
Updated 2 hours ago
The Monroeville Convention Center will host a bingo event to raise money for an organization that provides paid-for vacations to terminally ill children and their families.
Proceeds for the third annual Give Kids the World Purse Bingo event will go to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit in Florida that awards families a free trip to its 84-acre resort.
The resort, located in Kissimmee, includes rides, a water park, playgrounds, horse trails and live entertainment.
The center hopes to raise $30,000 for the organization.
Bingo winners will receive a designer purse valued up to $400. Vendors will also be at the center to sell baskets of their respective products. Some vendors include AVON, doTerra, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Tastefully Simple.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.