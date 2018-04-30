Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Bingo event aimed at vacation fund for terminally ill children

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, April 30, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
The Monroeville Convention and Events Center and Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Monroeville Convention Center are located next to each other on Mall Plaza Boulevard.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
The Monroeville Convention and Events Center and Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Monroeville Convention Center are located next to each other on Mall Plaza Boulevard.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Monroeville Convention Center will host a bingo event to raise money for an organization that provides paid-for vacations to terminally ill children and their families.

Proceeds for the third annual Give Kids the World Purse Bingo event will go to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit in Florida that awards families a free trip to its 84-acre resort.

The resort, located in Kissimmee, includes rides, a water park, playgrounds, horse trails and live entertainment.

The center hopes to raise $30,000 for the organization.

Bingo winners will receive a designer purse valued up to $400. Vendors will also be at the center to sell baskets of their respective products. Some vendors include AVON, doTerra, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Tastefully Simple.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me