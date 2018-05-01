Monroeville library to host Royal wedding celebration event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 19

Friends of the Monroeville Public Library are putting on a celebration for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and tickets to the event are on sale starting today.

Markle, of Los Angeles, and the prince will get married on May 19 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

To celebrate the royal occasion, the group's president, Diane Lindsey, organized a Royal Wedding Tea event at the library in Monroeville during the morning of the big day.

There will be tea, scones, fresh fruit and cakes and biscuits. Participants will also be able to win door prizes and enter a cake decorating contest. The wedding proceedings will be playing on a television.

“You have an American girl marrying an English prince. I think that's why there's so much interest around this wedding,” Lindsey said. “We thought it'd be fun to celebrate the wedding. People can wear their fancy hats and just participate a little in the wedding.”

The proceeds for the event will benefit the Friends of the Monroeville Public Library, who then chooses to allocate funds to different projects and programs at the library.

There are only 50 tickets available for the event, which can be purchased at the library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. The library is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.