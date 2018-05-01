Assault, drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Brandon Madjerich, 22, of Monroeville on charges of aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances, criminal trespass and flight to avoid apprehension. Charges were filed Jan. 29.

• Jeffrey Ryan Hamilton, 34, of Monroeville on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 3.• Joseph William Sada, 23, of Monroeville on charges of theft by unlawful taking and defiant trespass. Charges were filed Dec. 9.

Waived preliminary hearing

• Donald Joel Wilds Jr., 27, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and turning movements and required signals. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 21.

• Aretsibel Sabo, 27, of Buffalo on charges of possession of instruments of a crime and promoting prostitution. Allegheny County police filed the charges April 6.

• Aaron John Martinkovich, 35, of New Kensington on charges of resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed April 6.

• Sidney Whitley, 20, of North Versailles on charges of flight to avoid apprehension/trial, providing false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia three counts of possession of controlled substances and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 23.