Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville police filed the following charges April 19-25 in Monroeville court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons

Updated 7 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges April 19-25 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Ram Singh, 43, of Pittsburgh with defiant trespasser and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed April 22 in connection with an incident along the 4200 block of Northern Pike.

• Crystal Dawn McDonald, 31, of Pittsburgh with obstructing administration of law or other government function, resisting arrest and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed April 21 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Sunnyfield Drive.

• Dorian Scott Burks, 22, of Pittsburgh with causing a false alarm to an agency of public safety, obstructing administration of law or other government function and harassment. Charges were filed April 21 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Sunnyfield Drive.

• Marissa Linda Bailey, 26, of Belle Vernon with a charge of theft of leased property. The charge was filed April 20 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Michael Brendan Thomas, 24, of Monroeville with possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence. Charges were filed April 19 in connection with an incident at Mosside Boulevard and Haymaker Road.

• Darren Lowery, 53, of Monroeville with making a false written statements in the sale or transfer of firearms. Charges were filed April 25 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Boulevard.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me