Monroeville police filed the following charges April 19-25 in Monroeville court

Monroeville police filed the following charges April 19-25 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Ram Singh, 43, of Pittsburgh with defiant trespasser and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed April 22 in connection with an incident along the 4200 block of Northern Pike.

• Crystal Dawn McDonald, 31, of Pittsburgh with obstructing administration of law or other government function, resisting arrest and providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed April 21 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Sunnyfield Drive.

• Dorian Scott Burks, 22, of Pittsburgh with causing a false alarm to an agency of public safety, obstructing administration of law or other government function and harassment. Charges were filed April 21 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Sunnyfield Drive.

• Marissa Linda Bailey, 26, of Belle Vernon with a charge of theft of leased property. The charge was filed April 20 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Mall Boulevard.

• Michael Brendan Thomas, 24, of Monroeville with possession of controlled substances and driving under the influence. Charges were filed April 19 in connection with an incident at Mosside Boulevard and Haymaker Road.

• Darren Lowery, 53, of Monroeville with making a false written statements in the sale or transfer of firearms. Charges were filed April 25 in connection with an incident along the 500 block of Mall Boulevard.