Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Gateway School District poised to increase tax rate, dip into reserves

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Gateway School District (Source: Monroeville.pa.us)
Gateway School District (Source: Monroeville.pa.us)

Updated 12 hours ago

Gateway School District's originally reported shortfall of $878,000 in March has climbed to $1.9 million and administrators are proposing a property tax increase and a dip into the budget's rainy day fund to balance it.

"Unfortunately, over the last three weeks or so we had quite a bit of negative movement in the budget …That's in the area of increased expenditures and decreased revenues," said Paul Schott, the district's business manager.

Schott presented a final, proposed budget to school board members, Gateway administrators and community members at a recent finance committee meeting.

The increased expenditures are coming from paying tuition for 37 charter and cyber charter school students at a cost of $635,000 and, separately, $748,000 for special education students who have moved into the district.

The district will also lose about $509,000 in annual revenue from Monroeville Mall property taxes. The mall property owners won an appeal recently that dropped its taxable assessed value from $105 million to $78.6 million.

In addition to losing that revenue, the district owes the mall a $1 million refund for tax years dating back to 2015.

Schott said the proposed tax rate of 19.8675 would generate about $1.2 million more than the current levy. The remaining $758,000 of the shortfall would be taken from the budget's fund balance. No teacher furloughs or program cuts have been proposed.

The proposed rate would mean the owner of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $54 in taxes annually.

School Director Rick McIntyre, who originally said he would not support a tax increase, said the increase appears to be inevitable because of the loss in revenue from the mall.

"We're taking a $1.5 million hit there," he said, referring to the one-time refund and the mall's reduced tax revenue.

McIntyre said he is still brainstorming on how the district might avoid a tax increase. One suggestion he hopes other board members consider is rethinking a $300,000 purchase of a new scoreboard for the high school stadium.

The last time Gateway raised property taxes was in 2015, when the board increased millage by 0.4345 to its current rate of 19.3264 mills.

The school board will vote on the proposed final budget on May 21 before the district hosts another public hearing on June 5. The board must ratify a final budget by June 30.

To view the final proposed budget, visit bit.ly/2G37WcY .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me