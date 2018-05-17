Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville preps for Memorial Day weekend parade

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Members of the American Legion Riders from Post 820 participate in the Monroeville Memorial Day parade and service on Monday, May 30, 2016.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Members of the American Legion Riders from Post 820 participate in the Monroeville Memorial Day parade and service on Monday, May 30, 2016.

Updated 15 hours ago

Monroeville streets will soon be filled with national pride and military appreciation when American Legion Gold Star Post 820 presents its annual Memorial Day parade.

Lineup is 9 a.m. May 28 at Valley Honda, 4221 William Penn Highway. The route continues onto Northern Pike, across an overpass, then Monroeville Boulevard and ends at Old Stone Church at 2700 Stroschein Road.

A memorial service will take place at the church. Guest speakers include Mayor Nick Gresock.

The post at 4339 Old William Penn Hwy. will host an open house afterward with burgers and hotdogs.

Post Cmdr. Regis Dugan said 50 groups participated in the parade last year, and more are expected to march and watch this time around.

“It's grown over the years and it seems more and more people are coming out to watch the parade, weather dependent of course,” he said. “I think it was pretty small when I was young.”

The Marine Corps League's Forbes Trail Detachment Honor Guard will lead the parade.

Other groups expected to participate include American Legion Riders, Shriners, Victory Stables, Men with a Vision, Rainbow Girls, Monroeville emergency responders and local veterans from various wars. Cars for parade dignitaries will be provided by Biondi Lincoln of Monroeville.

“It's a good interaction between the legion and the community,” Dugan said about the festivities. “The American Legion is supposed to be there for our veterans, and we try to give back to the community. The community in turn is supporting us by helping to pull off this event.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

