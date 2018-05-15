Cops to stop at Murrysville donut shop to support annual run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police from Monroeville and Murrysville will stake out a Dunkin' Donuts in an effort to raise awareness and donations for this year's Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The annual run benefits Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Officers will be at the Murrysville location at 3980 William Penn Hwy. from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Special Olympics athletes and their families will be special guests at the donut shop. Customers who visit and donate to the run will receive a donut coupon.

“We're glad to be able to participate,” Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said. “Officer Pierre DeFelice is our coordinator, and the run's had a resurgence. We try to do 10 minute miles and keep the pace going. We'll have a handful of officers going. This event will help bring awareness and help fund the Special Olympics.”

The 150+ mile run starts May 29 at home plate in PNC Park and finishes May 31 at Penn State University in State College.

Monroeville police will carry the torch from Sheetz along Route 22 to the Marathon gas station near the Murrysville boarder.

More information about the run is available online through specialolympicspa.org .

This marks the second year Pennsylvania law enforcement officers are joining Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Missouri and Kentucky in staking out Dunkin' Donuts rooftops to support Special Olympics in their own states.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.