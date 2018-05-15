Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Cops to stop at Murrysville donut shop to support annual run

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 4:04 p.m.
Monroeville and Murrysville cops will stake out the Dunkin' Donuts in Murrysville to raise awareness and donations for a Special Olympics torch run.
Jim Markel of the Monroeville Police Department carries the Special Olympics torch for the first leg of the team's run in the 2017 'Be A Fan' Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2017. The Monroeville team picked up the torch from Penn Hills at the Sheetz on Duff Road in Monroeville and carried it for 3.1 miles to Alpine Village for the handoff to the Murrysville team.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Updated 16 hours ago

Police from Monroeville and Murrysville will stake out a Dunkin' Donuts in an effort to raise awareness and donations for this year's Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The annual run benefits Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Officers will be at the Murrysville location at 3980 William Penn Hwy. from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Special Olympics athletes and their families will be special guests at the donut shop. Customers who visit and donate to the run will receive a donut coupon.

“We're glad to be able to participate,” Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said. “Officer Pierre DeFelice is our coordinator, and the run's had a resurgence. We try to do 10 minute miles and keep the pace going. We'll have a handful of officers going. This event will help bring awareness and help fund the Special Olympics.”

The 150+ mile run starts May 29 at home plate in PNC Park and finishes May 31 at Penn State University in State College.

Monroeville police will carry the torch from Sheetz along Route 22 to the Marathon gas station near the Murrysville boarder.

More information about the run is available online through specialolympicspa.org .

This marks the second year Pennsylvania law enforcement officers are joining Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Missouri and Kentucky in staking out Dunkin' Donuts rooftops to support Special Olympics in their own states.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

