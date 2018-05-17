Monroeville voters say 'yes' to five home rule charter amendments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville voters approved five ballot questions during the May 15 primary election.

Residents were asked to approve changes to the municipality's home rule charter ranging from reducing the size of an advisory board to publishing ordinances when they are proposed rather than after they are adopted.

A rule requiring the municipality to advertise in a newspaper when boards had vacancies and reduced the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board from 11 members to eight garnered the most "no" votes of the five proposals.

Each amendment to the charter explains what will happen now that they are approved.

The home rule charter gives Monroeville the ability to set up its government structure and outlines its authority and its limitations. Municipalities that choose home rule can do anything that's not specifically denied by the state constitution, the General Assembly, or the charter itself.

Monroeville's home-rule charter became effective in 1976 and its major revision was in 1996.

