Monroeville

Storage facility to raise funds for two nonprofits this weekend

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Guardian Storage.
A storage facility in Monroeville will host a fundraiser for two local organizations this weekend.

Guardian Storage at 4711 William Penn Highway will host an event to raise money for Animal Friends and The Education Partnership. That location, one of 17 in the region, opened in August 2017.

Animal Friends, of Ohio Township, is an animal rescue and pet adoption agency. The Education Agency, based in Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood, helps local students obtain basic school supplies.

There will be two food trucks and Kona's Shaved Ice, a petting area with animals from the pet adoption agency, a balloon artist, face painting, green screen photographs, baked goods, local vendors and a 50/50 raffle.

All animals in the petting area will be available for adoption, said Nikki Bandurski, a Guardian Storage spokeswoman.

“We try to align ourselves with organizations that have a heart for the community. So we try to tailor to the ones that are most supported there,” Bandurski said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

