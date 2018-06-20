Gateway board considers furloughing eight teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gateway school board will vote Tuesday on plans to furlough eight teachers effective at the start of the school year due to decreasing enrollment.

Four of the eight were temporarily furloughed last year and will not be reinstated. The affected positions include a high school math teacher, a high school science teacher, a high school English teacher, a high school health and physical education teacher, an elementary music teacher and three other elementary teachers.

According to the resolution the school board will vote on next week, the district had 4,053 students enrolled in 2008 and 3,273 in 2017, which represents a 19 percent decrease.

“The substantial decrease in student enrollments started in the elementary buildings and has now proceeded to move into the secondary buildings creating a substantial decrease in the enrollment figures and course selections in those buildings,” reads the resolution prepared by district administrative staff.

District administrative officials did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Gateway teacher and union president Mark Spinola called the move “absolutely terrible.”

“It's really unfortunate to teachers. And it's unfortunate to the kids. These are excellent teachers that are being furloughed — and that means bigger class sizes,” he said.

He estimated the district will save around $600,000 between the furloughs and retirements this school year.

But Spinola is still optimistic about the district.

“This just reflects population changes. Gateway finances are still in good shape compared to surrounding districts. And I think enrollment will level off and we won't continue to see decreases like we have,” Spinola said.

The school board also will vote on a final budget Tuesday.

Gateway's originally reported shortfall of $878,000 in March climbed to $1.9 million in May. Administrators have proposed a property tax increase and a dip into the budget's rainy day fund to balance it.

The increased expenditures are coming from paying tuition for 37 charter and cyber charter school students at a cost of $635,000 and, separately, $748,000 for special education students who have moved into the district.

The district also will lose about $509,000 in annual revenue from Monroeville Mall property taxes. The mall property owners won an appeal in May that dropped its taxable assessed value from $105 million to $78.6 million.

In addition to losing that revenue, the district owes the mall a $1 million refund for tax years dating back to 2015.

Schott said the proposed tax rate of 19.8675 would generate about $1.2 million more than the current levy. The remaining $758,000 of the shortfall would be taken from the budget's fund balance.

The proposed rate would mean the owner of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $54 in taxes annually.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.