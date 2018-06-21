Drug investigations net arrests in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police filed the following charges June 12-16 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's office:

• Amoni Galloway, 20, of Blacklick, Ohio with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed June 12 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Da'Nisha Richardson, 19, of Columbus, Ohio with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed June 12 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Terran Speller, 22, of Columbus, Ohio with possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed June 12 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• George Harrison Cunningham, 36, of Columbus, Ohio with providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed June 12 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Lance Locke, 38, of Groveport, Ohio with possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed June 12 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.

• Jaclyn Elphinstone, 29, of Monroeville with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed June 16 in connection with an incident along the 2000 block of Haymaker Road.