Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 6 hours ago

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Leon Corloyd Rose, 27, of Penn hills on charges of possession of marijuana, turning movements and required signals, signaling improperly, five counts of possession of controlled substances and five counts of possession with intent to deliver. State police filed the charges Jan. 24.

• Garth Anthony Brown, 41, of Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 23.

• Denise William, 36, of Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 23.

• Marissa Linda Bailey, 26, of Belle Vernon on charges of theft of leased property. Charges were filed April 19.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 26, of Jeannette on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed March 7.

• David Louis Will Rhodes, 19, of North Huntingdon Township on charges of possession of controlled substances and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed March 30.

• Kenneth James Guizard, 60, of Crafton on charges of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and evidence of emission inspection. \State police filed the charges March 21.

• Percy Jack Reed, 43, of Verona on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. State police filed the charges June 4.

• Mitchell Aaron Rearick, 24, of Apollo on charges of disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, three counts of aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats. Charges were filed June 9.

• Mien Ngoc Bui, 47, of Plum on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Sept. 5, 2017.

• Tiffany Diggs, 33, of Pitcairn on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 19.

• Jennifer Vogel, 43, of Monroeville on charges of criminal mischief. Pitcairn police filed the charges March 10.

• Michael Brendan Thomas, 25, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed April 18.

• Stephen Kocsis, 47, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and failure to keep right. Charges were filed Feb. 17.

• Stephanie Diane Watson, 26, of Wilkinsburg on charges of conspiracy, hindering apprehension/prosecution, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and deliver of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 23.

• Joseph Dudek, 34, of Greensburg on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, obstructed window and no rearview mirror. Pitcairn police filed the charges May 3.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me