Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Leon Corloyd Rose, 27, of Penn hills on charges of possession of marijuana, turning movements and required signals, signaling improperly, five counts of possession of controlled substances and five counts of possession with intent to deliver. State police filed the charges Jan. 24.

• Garth Anthony Brown, 41, of Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 23.

• Denise William, 36, of Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Feb. 23.

• Marissa Linda Bailey, 26, of Belle Vernon on charges of theft of leased property. Charges were filed April 19.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 26, of Jeannette on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed March 7.

• David Louis Will Rhodes, 19, of North Huntingdon Township on charges of possession of controlled substances and turning movements and required signals. Charges were filed March 30.

• Kenneth James Guizard, 60, of Crafton on charges of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and evidence of emission inspection. \State police filed the charges March 21.

• Percy Jack Reed, 43, of Verona on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. State police filed the charges June 4.

• Mitchell Aaron Rearick, 24, of Apollo on charges of disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, three counts of aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats. Charges were filed June 9.

• Mien Ngoc Bui, 47, of Plum on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Sept. 5, 2017.

• Tiffany Diggs, 33, of Pitcairn on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 19.

• Jennifer Vogel, 43, of Monroeville on charges of criminal mischief. Pitcairn police filed the charges March 10.

• Michael Brendan Thomas, 25, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed April 18.

• Stephen Kocsis, 47, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and failure to keep right. Charges were filed Feb. 17.

• Stephanie Diane Watson, 26, of Wilkinsburg on charges of conspiracy, hindering apprehension/prosecution, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and deliver of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 23.

• Joseph Dudek, 34, of Greensburg on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, obstructed window and no rearview mirror. Pitcairn police filed the charges May 3.