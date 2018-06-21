District moves forward with plans to close Moss Side Middle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans are underway for a major shake-up at one of Gateway's two middle schools.

The district's plan, presented to school board directors and Monroeville residents at a recent informational meeting, is to enter into the mandated Pennsylvania Department of Education process to close Moss Side Middle School by February 2019 in order to move its 486 fifth- and sixth-graders to other buildings by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

The video of the entire June 14 meeting can be found at bit.ly/2I9GRWw.

Gateway Superintendent Bill Short said Moss Side's fifth-graders would move to the district's four elementary schools. The sixth-graders would move to Gateway Middle School on Old William Penn Highway, which has been up for sale since March.

Then, "we would close Moss Side Middle School, raze the building, then build new," Short said, adding that process would span 2019 to 2021. The new building would be for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

Funds for the construction of a new school would come from the sale of Gateway Middle School.

School board directors have said no prospective buyers for Gateway Middle School have stepped forward. The 26-acre property is zoned residential and has an assessed market value of $13.4 million, according to county real estate records.

If GMS does not sell, however, the school board is faced with several options: renovate GMS to house students there until the building sells, take GMS off the market and renovate, or renovate Moss Side Middle School.

Each option involves using bonds to pay for the renovations, which could reach $10 to $15 million, Short said. The superintendent hinted, however, it would be more affordable to fix Gateway Middle School.

"Moss Side Middle School needs...far exceed the needs for Gateway Middle School," Short said. The list of needed upgrades includes building an auditorium, expanding the kitchen and cafeteria, asbestos abatement and adding more classrooms.

School Director Rick McIntyre has said the board and district is leaning toward renovating Gateway Middle School and housing students there should the building ultimately not sell.

Short said the district will put together a committee soon to keep the process open to the public.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.