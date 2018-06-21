Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

District moves forward with plans to close Moss Side Middle

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Gateway School Board
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Gateway School Board

Updated 8 hours ago

Plans are underway for a major shake-up at one of Gateway's two middle schools.

The district's plan, presented to school board directors and Monroeville residents at a recent informational meeting, is to enter into the mandated Pennsylvania Department of Education process to close Moss Side Middle School by February 2019 in order to move its 486 fifth- and sixth-graders to other buildings by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

The video of the entire June 14 meeting can be found at bit.ly/2I9GRWw.

Gateway Superintendent Bill Short said Moss Side's fifth-graders would move to the district's four elementary schools. The sixth-graders would move to Gateway Middle School on Old William Penn Highway, which has been up for sale since March.

Then, "we would close Moss Side Middle School, raze the building, then build new," Short said, adding that process would span 2019 to 2021. The new building would be for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

Funds for the construction of a new school would come from the sale of Gateway Middle School.

School board directors have said no prospective buyers for Gateway Middle School have stepped forward. The 26-acre property is zoned residential and has an assessed market value of $13.4 million, according to county real estate records.

If GMS does not sell, however, the school board is faced with several options: renovate GMS to house students there until the building sells, take GMS off the market and renovate, or renovate Moss Side Middle School.

Each option involves using bonds to pay for the renovations, which could reach $10 to $15 million, Short said. The superintendent hinted, however, it would be more affordable to fix Gateway Middle School.

"Moss Side Middle School needs...far exceed the needs for Gateway Middle School," Short said. The list of needed upgrades includes building an auditorium, expanding the kitchen and cafeteria, asbestos abatement and adding more classrooms.

School Director Rick McIntyre has said the board and district is leaning toward renovating Gateway Middle School and housing students there should the building ultimately not sell.

Short said the district will put together a committee soon to keep the process open to the public.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

Related Content
Gateway board considers furloughing eight teachers
The Gateway school board will vote Tuesday on plans to furlough eight teachers effective at the start of the school year due to decreasing enrollment. ...
Gateway School District officials to discuss closing middle school
Gateway School District administrators and school board members will discuss closing one of the district's two middle schools at a meeting Thursday night. School director ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me