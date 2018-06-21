Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

McKeesport man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly trying to kill a man in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Evan-Amos/Wikimedia Commons

Updated 5 hours ago

A McKeesport man is charged with attempted homicide and other crimes for allegedly trying to kill a man inside his ex-girlfriend's house in Monroeville.

Jeffrey Robinson, 48, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail as of June 21 under a $200,000 bond, according to online court records.

Monroeville police arrested him June 16 in connection with a domestic dispute that day at a home along the 100 block of Park Place.

Robinson is charged with attempted homicide and related charges.

According to his arrest papers Robinson got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend when another man intervened.

The arrest papers don't explain the relationship the man had with the former couple.

Court documents say the victim told police Robinson put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it didn't go off.

Officers recovered the firearm, a 32-caliber Beretta, in a trash can by the residence.

Robinson allegedly left a voicemail on the victim's phone stating, “I hope you ready for whatever I bring,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police said a stamp bag of suspected heroin fell off of Robinson's person while he was being prepared to be placed in a cell.

In addition to attempted homicide, Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, possession of offensive weapons, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, possession of controlled substances and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 25 at District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's Monroeville courtroom.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me