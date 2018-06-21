McKeesport man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly trying to kill a man in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McKeesport man is charged with attempted homicide and other crimes for allegedly trying to kill a man inside his ex-girlfriend's house in Monroeville.

Jeffrey Robinson, 48, was being held in the Allegheny County Jail as of June 21 under a $200,000 bond, according to online court records.

Monroeville police arrested him June 16 in connection with a domestic dispute that day at a home along the 100 block of Park Place.

Robinson is charged with attempted homicide and related charges.

According to his arrest papers Robinson got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend when another man intervened.

The arrest papers don't explain the relationship the man had with the former couple.

Court documents say the victim told police Robinson put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it didn't go off.

Officers recovered the firearm, a 32-caliber Beretta, in a trash can by the residence.

Robinson allegedly left a voicemail on the victim's phone stating, “I hope you ready for whatever I bring,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police said a stamp bag of suspected heroin fell off of Robinson's person while he was being prepared to be placed in a cell.

In addition to attempted homicide, Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, possession of offensive weapons, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, possession of controlled substances and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 25 at District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst's Monroeville courtroom.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.