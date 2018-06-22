Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville Rotary Club names Miss Independence 2018

Lilliam Dedomenic | Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Liz Timple, Monroeville's Miss Independence for 2017, passes the title to Livia Chase, winner of this year's contest. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Monroeville's Miss Indepedence for 2018 and her court are revealed at a luncheon on June 16, at the Doubletree. From left, Zoe Abel; Katherine Burns; Livia Chase, Miss Independence; Hailey Kopp, runner-up; Carley Haas; Hera Mukhtar; and Arpitha Udupa. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Livia Chase was named Monroeville's Miss Independence for 2018 in ceremonies on June 16, at the Doubletree. The scholarship contest is sponsored by the Monroeville Rotary Club and recognizes a Gateway student for their high school activities and involvement, community service, GPA, sense of values and decision-making ability. Candidates must complete a comprehensive application, undergo personal interviews by a team of local judges and submit a written essay. The winner receives a $1,000 scholarship from Rotary and participates in the Monroeville Independnece Day Parade and various community events throughout the year. Hailey Kopp was named runner-up.

