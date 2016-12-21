Murrysville photographer's work showcased at Gallery Space in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

S. Rick Armstrong's portfolio can be seen at RAphoto.net. Gallery Space is at the Monroeville Public Library, 4000 Gateway Campus Boulevard. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

For S. Rick Armstrong of Murrysville, being a photographer means carefully observing the world.

“Photography with a purpose puts you in unexpected situations,” said Armstrong, 63. “It's a license to be curious and explore.”

The product of that curiosity will be on display through Dec. 31 at Gallery Space in Monroeville, alongside the paintings of Hungarian artist Aniko Bodnar.

Armstrong studied journalism at Hamline University in Minnesota and took a photography class taught by former New Yorker cartoonist-turned-photographer Frank Agar.

“I'm sure we all have that inspirational teacher somewhere along the line,” he said, “Frank Agar was mine.”

During his 30 years as a photographer, Armstrong has shot not only local events but traveled to Central America and Hungary, bringing home shots of the rich culture, beautiful landscapes and unique architecture.

Armstrong has shot photos and film for documentaries in places such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

“I've grown to love their music, art and poetic culture,” he said. “I think when you get our of your comfort zone you tend to be more productive and see more. Central America certainly does that for me.”

Locally, Armstrong has produced a portfolio of shots detailing the richness and diversity of Pittsburgh's various neighborhoods, as well as a “Hands On” series showing construction workers on the job.

“I was thinking about how honorable working with your hands is,” he said. “As we drive over an engineering marvel like any one of the bridges we have in the Pittsburgh area, we forget about the structural beauty and the hard work a team of individuals put into making it stand and last for generations.”

Armstrong's exhibit at Gallery Space will feature mostly local shots, many of which deal in contrast: the striking pink of a woman's winter jacket against a monochromatic stand of leafless trees; the simple dignity of a woman in a modern jacket standing beneath an old stone arch on her front porch; a colorful fall forest with an immense bridge seeming to rise from within.

He said instinct and luck play a big part in taking a captivating photo.

“I'll have to refer to Woody Allen: ‘Ninety percent of success is showing up,' ” he said. “If you show up when and where you want to be, the light is right, all of the equipment is working and you're ready to respond, you're 90 percent done.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.