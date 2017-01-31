Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville girl swims FAST, garners 7 medals
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Gabby Rothrauff, 11, of Murrsyville poses for a portrait during swim practice with the Franklin Area Swim Team at Franklin Regional Middle School in Murrysville on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Gabby Rothrauff, 11, of Murrsyville works on her breaststroke during swim practice with the Franklin Area Swim Team at Franklin Regional Middle School in Murrysville on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Gabby Rothrauff, 11, of Murrsyville poses for a portrait during swim practice with the Franklin Area Swim Team at Franklin Regional Middle School in Murrysville on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Gabby Rothrauff, 11, of Murrsyville poses for a portrait during swim practice with the Franklin Area Swim Team at Franklin Regional Middle School in Murrysville on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The acronym for the Franklin Area Swim Team is FAST, but no one needs to tell that to Gabby Roth‑rauff.

The 11-year-old Murrysville resident brought home seven medals from the 55th annual Christmas Meet, held in December at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh.

Rothrauff has been with FAST since she was 6.

“I'd quit gymnastics and soccer, and I really liked swimming,” she said.

Her mother, Tracey Kitay, said Gabby had taken summer swim team classes at the Murrysville Swim Club and enjoyed it so much she joined FAST shortly after.

“She's taken first place in two different age divisions now, which is definitely an accomplishment,” FAST Coach Lucas Marsak said. “Gabby loves to race. She's a fierce competitor, and that focus drives her to get the most out of herself.”

That doesn't stop her from getting jittery, however.

“I get really nervous (at meets),” Rothrauff said. “Where my team sits, I usually just talk with my friends to calm myself. I know a lot of the swimmers I'm competing against, too, so I'll talk to them as well.”

Nerves don't seem to affect her performance: She came away with two first-place (100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle), two second-place (200-meter individual medley, 100-meter fly) and three third-place finishes (100- and 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter freestyle).

Marsak said she embraces a high level of competition.

“She works hard, and when the lights are shining brightest is when she enjoys racing the most,” he said. “I've seen that through the meets we've gone to in Ohio.”

Rothrauff said she plans to continue swimming and, once she is old enough, would like to join the Franklin Regional swim team.

“I have a lot of really good friends I swim with, and I really like hanging out with them,” she said.

In the future, FAST swimmers will be training for the invitational meets that lead up to their championship season, culminating in another meet at the University of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny Mountain Swimming Gold Championships in the spring.

Marsak said he expects more of the same from Rothrauff.

“The success we've had sort of sets the bar high,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.