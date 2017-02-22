Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Communities to share engineering services
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Export and Murrysville already have an intergovernmental agreement to share things such as trash and recycling services and the purchase of things such as construction and maintenance materials. They will add engineering services to the list.

Export council voted earlier this month to add engineering services to the agreement, and last week Murrysville council approved the hiring of Scott Hilty as the municipality's director of engineering.

“Murrysville was unsure if they have enough work for a full-time engineer,” Export council President Barry Delissio said. “Murrysville budgeted about $15,000 to $20,000 (per year) for Export's share.”

Delissio said the numbers for the borough's previous engineer, Gibson-Thomas, are similar. He recommended that Export retain Gibson-Thomas for work on the borough's long-term flood control plan.

“I don't know that we want to inject (Hilty) into that,” he said.

Export council voted unanimously to add engineering services to the existing agreement.

Murrysville council voted 4-0 to approve Hilty's hiring. Council members David Perry, Joan Kearns and Jamie Lee-Korns were not present.

Hilty's annual salary will be $98,500, and he will undergo a 90-day probation period.

Delissio said the agreement will benefit both towns.

“It's a benefit for us, because we're surrounded (by Murrysville),” he said. “Whatever affects them affects us.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

