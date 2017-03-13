Groundbreaking held for 3rd phase of Heritage Trail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

County and local officials held a groundbreaking last week for the third phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

The newest section will be nearly 6 miles of trail from Murrysville to Trafford.

Murrysville council held a public hearing last week regarding development of the Roberts parcel, where a welcome center and a trailhead will be built.

“I think it's just going to be great,” said Lynn Gurrentz of Murrysville. “It's going to draw people from all over, and those people will be supporting our businesses.”

Through a state Department of Community and Economic Development Keystone Opportunities grant, officials will receive $50,000 to put toward the center, which will include restrooms.

Murrysville chief admin­istrator Jim Morrison said the building they plan to purchase is traditionally sold as a hunting cabin and includes a four-foot-wide porch.

Council President Joan Kearns asked if the site had to be cleared.

“We have this habit, when we build, of bulldozing the sites flat,” she said. “Is that absolutely necessary for this? There is a very beautiful mature sycamore tree on the site, and I'd like to see if we're able to save it.”

Morrison said the site layout is “very tight. We're all about saving trees, but I can't make any promises right now about it.”

Betsy Aiken of the Murrysville Trail Alliance said the welcome center will help provide visibility for the trail.

“It'll be a great place for people to come and patronize Murrysville businesses,” she said.

Council will apply to PennDOT for the installation of a flashing traffic signal on the southern side of the intersection of Trafford and Meadowbrook roads, where the trail will cross Trafford Road. Westmoreland County will pay for the installation and signage, and Murrysville officials will be responsible for ongoing maintenance.

Community center, public works complex get LED lighting

Public Works Director Bob Bell said lighting at the Murrysville Community Center and the public works complex has been completely replaced by LED lights.

“We took down about 89 of those high-bay lights,” Bell said. “Each of those was about 400 watts each.”

The new lights are 75 watts, Bell said.

“The lighting is so much nicer, and it comes on instantly. We also updated all our emergency lighting,” he said. “The next step is the start on the municipal building.”

The savings the municipality is realizing through the change, however, is mostly going elsewhere, Morrison said.

“The (state) Public Utility Commission granted power companies the ability to tax LED lighting,” he said. “So most of the savings that are occurring now are going back to the power company.”

Gombosh fishing tournament set April 15

The annual Joey Gombosh Fishing Derby is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 in Townsend Park, 130 Townsend Park Court, Murrysville.

The event is for children 15 and younger; a fishing license is not required.

For details, call the Murrysville Parks and Recreation Department at 724-327-2100, ext. 131.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.